In brief: Love, Death and Robots, Netflix’s tech-focused, animated anthology series for adults, has been renewed for a second season.

Following its arrival on the streaming site on March 15, Love, Death and Robots received high praise from critics and viewers alike—it currently has an 8.7 out of 10 rating on IMDb. The 18 stories, which range from 6 to 17 minutes in length and use various animation styles, are a mix of science fiction, fantasy, horror, and comedy.

The show counts Fight Club/Seven director David Fincher and Deadpool’s Tim Miller among its executive producers, and it has resulted in many debates over people’s favorite short. Personally, I’d pick the hilarious Three Robots or the fantastic The Secret War as the best entries.

With so many popular shows being canceled these days, there was always a concern that another season might not come to pass, but Netflix has given fans what they want. The company's See What’s Next Twitter account revealed that Jennifer Yuh Nelson, director of the Kung Fu Panda franchise, is coming aboard as supervising director for the next season.

"Love, Death and Robots" will be back! Jennifer Yuh Nelson has joined as supervising director for Volume 2 and will oversee all episodes pic.twitter.com/8OVStMbpeP — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 10, 2019

There had been allegations that Netflix changed the order of the episodes based on a viewer’s sexuality, but while the company admitted the stories appeared in four different orders, these were dished out at random, rather than being based on any user data it might have.

No word on when we might see season two of Love, Death, and Robots, but expect it to feature plenty more weird and wonderful animated stories.