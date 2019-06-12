Something to look forward to: Retro gaming continues to be a lucrative market, which probably explains why Konami has decided to follow in the footsteps of Nintendo and Sega by releasing a miniature version of the classic TurboGrafx-16 console.

Known as the PC Engine when it was released in Japan in 1987, the original console, which was manufactured by NEC Home Electronics and designed by Hudson Soft, arrived in the US as the TurboGrafx-16 in 1989. It never found the same level of success in America as it did elsewhere, partly due to the console going up against the Sega Genesis and Super NES.

Konami acquired Hudson in 2005, which is why the gaming giant is behind the announcement.

As was the case back in the 1980s, the new console will be called the TurboGrafx-16 Mini in the US but will go by the name PC Engine Mini in Japan. In Europe, it will be the PC Engine Core Grafx. The device comes with two USB ports for the full-sized controllers and supports a five-way multiplayer adaptor.

There have been six titles announced for the North America/Europe version so far:

R-Type

Ys Book I & II

New Adventure Island

Ninja Spirit

Alien Crush

Dungeon Explorer

The Japanese PC Engine Mini will get a different set of games:

Bonk’s Adventure

Dracula X

The Kung Fu/China Warrior

Ys I & II

Super Star Soldier

Dungeon Explorer

Konami didn’t say when the TurboGrafx-16 Mini console might launch or how much it will cost but expect to find out more details over the coming months.