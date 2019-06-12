In brief: The game will reimagine the Stranger Things universe in the style of Saturday morning cartoons from the 80s. Described as a puzzle RPG, it’ll use location-based mechanics and Google Maps integration to let players explore The Upside Down in their own neighborhood and work with fellow gamers to “fight back its emerging evils.”

Finnish game developer Next Games on Wednesday at E3 2019 announced it is working on a free-to-play mobile game based on Netflix’s hit original series Stranger Things.

Next Games CEO Teemu Huuhtanen said their core focus will be to deliver on Stranger Things’ rich and intense themes like friendship and supernatural adventure.

If Stranger Things is able to obtain the same sort of excitement that Pokémon Go generated a few years back, it’ll be a hit. In the interim, augmented reality fans have another mobile title to look forward to in Minecraft Earth.

The latest adaptation of Minecraft from Microsoft, this AR version is scheduled to enter closed beta this summer for Android and iOS. It was announced last month as part of Minecraft’s 10th anniversary celebration.

Stranger Things is slated to launch sometime in 2020 for Android and iOS.