Something different: One of the more unique items to come out of E3 2019 that you might have missed was the Pixxl Cube. The puzzle game is an array of six LED screens formed into — you guessed it — a cube.

The Pixxl Cube was actually designed to be a multifunctional demo display. Each 32x32 pixel surface is capable of creating anything from words to scenes. So it could be set in a shop window to advertise the latest products, or it could be used as a party prop.

However, Hungarian startup Pirategames programmed a fun maze game that uses all sides of the cube to show it off at E3 2019. The player’s ball starts out on the top face with the object being to get it to the underside.

Tilting the cube causes the digital ball to “roll” toward the slant. Rolling over certain dots opens gates that can lead to other screens. Some dots open or close gates on the current face, which completely changes the layout of the maze forcing the player to find a different route.

The Pixxl Cube has already won some exhibition awards in Budapest, but it is not yet on the market. According to the Daily News Hungary, it is still a work in progress. The one Pirategames had at E3 was only a prototype. The developer is woking on a 64x64 pixel version.

“We are [also] currently working to build a microphone and speakers in it,” said Zoltán Leel-Őssy, head developer at Pirategames.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the Pixxl Cube is powered by a Raspberry Pi, at least for now. The developers say they would eventually like to replace the Pi with hardware of their own design. Once completed, users will be able to download games and other application to the device using a mobile app on their phone. Pirategames is also looking into a way to allow two cubes to communicate. Presumably this will allow multiplayer functionality.

The developers have no timeframe set for a commercial release. Currently, they are seeking investors to help bring the project to market.