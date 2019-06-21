Facepalm: Subscribers to Amazon Prime will find one of the best new series on the service is Good Omens, an adaptation of the 1990 Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman novel. Not everyone is a fan, though, including a large number of Christians petitioning to have the “blasphemous” show canceled. Sadly, they directed their wrath at rival streaming service Netflix by mistake.

Starring Michael Sheen as the angel Aziraphale and David Tennant as a demon called Crowley, Good Omens sees the pair team up to stop an imminent apocalypse, which is brought about by the Antichrist—an eleven-year-old boy living in the UK.

The show has gained hugely positive reviews, but the Return to Order campaign, which is an offshoot of the US Foundation for a Christian Civilization, isn’t happy with program. It claims that Good Omens “mocks God's wisdom” in several ways, including having an angel and demon be friends, God being voiced by a woman, and satanic nuns. A petition was launched to try and get the show canceled, but it was addressed to Netflix instead of Amazon.

I love that they are going to write to Netflix to try and get #GoodOmens cancelled. Says it all really. https://t.co/8WNxCY1YmV — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 19, 2019

The petition has now been corrected, with the mistake blamed on an “oversight” by staff, but you can still see the original below. It’s currently got over 20,000 signatures, though the group probably shouldn’t hold out hope of achieving its goal.

As noted by The Guardian, Return to Order demanded Walmart to stop selling “Satanic products” earlier this year and has protested against the "blasphemous" Sweet Jesus ice cream chain. It has also petitioned against the Office Christmas Party movie, TV shows Preacher, Lucifer, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and the Cards Against Humanity game.