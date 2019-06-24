In brief: Great news for lovers of single-board computers: the new Raspberry Pi is here, offering a slew of upgrades that bring it ever closer to PC-like performance.

The Raspberry Pi 4 Model B is powered by a Broadcom BCM2711 chip, which uses four ARM Cortex-A72 cores running at 1.5GHz. It also features true Gigabit Ethernet, two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, USB-C for the power brick, and two micro-HDMI ports that support two 4K displays. There’s also dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0 (up from version 4.2).

Other specs include a microSD card reader and a 40-pin GPIO header, which is compatible with existing add-on boards. With all its upgrades, the Raspberry Pi Foundation claims the latest model is on-par with "entry-level" x86 PCs.

For the first time, different SKUs with varying amounts of LPDDR4 RAM will be available, with the cheapest, 1GB variant going for just $35, a 2GB board for $45, and a 4GB product for $55.

Those who want the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B with a keyboard, mouse, microSD card, casing and a book of projects can grab the full set for $120.

Raspberry Pis have proved incredibly popular for home DIY creations such as media centers, VPN servers, and much more, so we can expect this new, more powerful model be just as well-received.

You can find out more about the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, including where to buy one, at the Foundation’s website.

Full Specs:

Broadcom BCM2711, Quad-core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit SoC @ 1.5GHz

1GB, 2GB or 4GB LPDDR4-2400 SDRAM (depending on model)

2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz IEEE 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, BLE

Gigabit Ethernet

2 USB 3.0 ports; 2 USB 2.0 ports.

Raspberry Pi standard 40 pin GPIO header (fully backward compatible with previous boards)

2 × micro-HDMI ports (up to 4kp60 supported)

2-lane MIPI DSI display port

2-lane MIPI CSI camera port

4-pole stereo audio and composite video port

H.265 (4kp60 decode), H264 (1080p60 decode, 1080p30 encode)

OpenGL ES 3.0 graphics

Micro-SD card slot for loading operating system and data storage

5V DC via USB-C connector (minimum 3A*)

5V DC via GPIO header (minimum 3A*)

Power over Ethernet (PoE) enabled (requires separate PoE HAT)

Operating temperature: 0 – 50 degrees C ambient