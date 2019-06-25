Recap: It’s been a full decade since FarmVille invaded the virtual fields of Facebook, turning casual gamers on to an unlikely agriculture simulation. From plowing land, planting seeds and growing to harvesting crops and raising livestock, the social network game had it all. But 10 years is an eternity in the game space and many of those users have since abandoned their farms.

To celebrate its 10-year anniversary, publisher Zynga is announcing a new farming franchise game for mobile. They’re collaborating with three-time Grammy award-winning country music star Trisha Yearwood (who is married to the one and only Garth Brooks) on the project. Yearwood will lend her likeness and her new single to FarmVille 2: Country Escape to help kick off the multi-month anniversary celebration.

Yearwood said that as someone who plays FarmVille and having grown up on a farm in Georgia, the game ties back to her roots. "With women also being the central characters in all the FarmVille games, it shows that farming -- like music, tech, politics, science and entrepreneurship -- should be accessible to anyone,” she said.

Zynga said that in the coming months, Yearwood will appear in-game as a down-to-earth farmhand avatar. Her single, “Every Girl in this Town,” will play as she helps fans find rare items on their farms and gain access to in-game rewards that help them meet daily goals.

Farmville 2: Country Escape is available in the App Store for iOS devices and on Google Play as a free-to-play title with in-app purchases.