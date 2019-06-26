In brief: It might have calmed down slightly since the release of other mini consoles, but the retro market is still popular among gamers, which could explain why a full-sized version of the Commodore 64 is arriving this December.

First released back in 1982, the original Commodore 64 sported a 1MHz CPU, 64KB of RAM, and cost $595, the equivalent of around $1,550 today. It went on to shift 17 million units, making it the best-selling computer model of all time.

Last year saw a Mini version of the computer launch in the US. Now, the same company behind that device, Retro Games, is releasing a full version called TheC64. Like its 80’s ancestor, the machine comes with a full-sized working keyboard, which offers a more authentic retro experience.

Buyers get 64 (of course) pre-installed games such as California Games, Destroyer, Impossible Mission 1 and 2, Monty on the Run, and the brilliant Speedball 2. Additionally, it comes with a USB port that allows TheC64 to play other Commodore 64 and Vic20 games, including multi-disk titles, while also letting players load and save their game files.

Other features include the ability to switch between old-school C64 and VIC20 modes, as well as a 'Games Carousel' mode. There’s also an HDMI connector for providing 720p graphics at 60Hz (50Hz in Europe), and an 8-button joystick with microswitches.

The Commodore 64 mini received mixed reviews due to its poor collection of games and less-than-stellar joystick, but it looks as if Retro Games has addressed these issues in the next model.

TheC64 releases on December 5 and can be preordered in the UK, Germany, and Italy for £110 ($139) or 119 Euros ($135), with more retailers being added soon.