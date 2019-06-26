Following several serious data breaches and controversies in the tech industry over the past couple years, one of the biggest data collection giants out there -- Google -- has been forced to walk on eggshells.

Perhaps as an attempt to avoid any future controversies, the company has proactively begun to offer its customers much more control over how their data is used -- you can control what Google services are allowed to harvest your information or even delete stored data entirely.

However, what if you're okay with Google collecting some of your data for the sake of using its services, but you aren't a huge fan of letting the tech giant retain said data forever? In May, Google addressed that dilemma by offering its users a toggle that, when switched on, can automatically delete your web and app activity data every three or 18 months.

Auto-delete controls for Location History start rolling out today on Android and iOS, making it even easier for you to manage your data → https://t.co/dX1uoqcR8O pic.twitter.com/Oc3fk66QNm — Google (@Google) June 26, 2019

That tool was pretty handy for anyone who tends to forget to clear their data regularly, and now it's being expanded to cover location history as well. "Auto-delete controls for Location History start rolling out today on Android and iOS, making it even easier for you to manage your data," Google announced in a tweet.

Accessing these new controls is fairly easy. Just open up your Google Account settings on a mobile device and open up the privacy section -- these new tools should be visible today, or in the near future, depending on how quickly Google rolls them out.

Image courtesy: Search Engine Land