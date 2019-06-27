In brief: With the app, users can turn bulbs on and off and dim them, select from a variety of colors and shades and use pre-set scenes to set the mood. Bulbs can also be connected to an Amazon Echo device for voice control via Alexa.

Philips Hue is arguably the leader in smart home lighting but the cost of entry has kept more than a handful of interested consumers at bay. In addition to the luminaries themselves, you’ve also needed a smart hub to manage everything, adding to the overall cost.

That changes today with the introduction of Philips Hue with Bluetooth.

As the name suggests, this new line of bulbs makes Philips’ smart lighting system even more accessible by eliminating the need for a hub. Simply screw in a Philips Hue bulb with Bluetooth and use an app on your smartphone to set up and control the light.

You can start with a single bulb or link multiple Hue Bluetooth products together.

Best yet, Bluetooth bulbs can also connect to a hub for added functionality down the road if desired.

Philips Hue bulbs with Bluetooth are available from today in traditional A19 and BR30 shapes in three versions: white ($14.99), white ambiance ($29.99) and white and color ambiance ($49.99). Bulbs purchased using the same account associated with a compatible Echo will automatically pair with the device during setup.

Masthead credit: lamp with a beautiful deep violet colored light by TheInnerProduct