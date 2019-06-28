Why it matters: While the 2005 movie based on Doom was pretty much universally panned, a TV series about the making of the legendary game should be a lot more welcome. According to a new report, it’s going to happen, and it’ll be produced by James and David Franco.

Variety reports that Masters of Doom, a 2003 book by David Kushner about the creation of id Software and one of the most famous games of all time, will be turned into a TV show after USA Network ordered a pilot based on the writings.

The series will focus on two of the four id Software founders: John Carmack and John Romero, who went from being best friends to bitter rivals. The TV version will be written by Gears of War 4 lead writer Tom Bissell, who also worked on The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, What Remains of Edith Finch, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, and more.

The Franco brothers will be executive producers on the show. Both James and David starred in The Disaster Artist, which was based on the book of the same name co-authored by Bissell.

Should the pilot be picked up and tuned into a series, Masters of Doom "would serve as the first installment in a planned anthology," in which "each subsequent season would then be based on seminal moments in the history of video games."

While Romero is not directly involved in the TV show, he seemed enthusiastic about the project. John Carmack isn’t part of the series, either, but said he hopes it does well.

I wish them well and hope for the best. There are, of course, many opportunities for disaster, but I’m not going to dwell on things out of my influence. — John Carmack (@ID_AA_Carmack) June 27, 2019