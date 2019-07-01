Though the importance of advertisements cannot be overstated for many modern websites, it's clear that ordinary users have grown to dislike them quite a bit. Indeed, nowadays, a large portion of the internet-browsing public uses some form of ad-blocker.

Ad-blocking has become so prominent that many, if not most, major browser developers have implemented built-in tools that do the job. On top of that, many users take advantage of script and tracker-blocking extensions like Ghostery.

As you can imagine, this trend is not exactly great news for companies that rely heavily on advertising dollars to survive -- Google, for example. Perhaps in an attempt to combat this practice, the tech giant announced "Manifest V3" earlier this year. Manifest V3 is a suggested update to Chromium-based browsers that would all but stop ad-blocking tools that rely on the "WebRequest" API from functioning properly.

Some browser makers aren't too pleased with Google's ideas, and have decided to openly reject them. Indeed, today, Brave announced that its own ad-blocker, Brave Shield (which uses WebRequest), has received a massive performance boost.

Brave accomplished this task by rebuilding its ad-blocker algorithms from the ground up in Rust; Mozilla's coding language. This retooling has resulted in "69x" faster ad-blocking performance. In theory, this should make ad-heavy pages load quicker than ever -- but you don't have to take Brave's word for it.

You can test the latest version of the browser by downloading either Brave Nightly or Brave Dev, both of which are essentially early and potentially unstable versions of the software. If you don't want to deal with bugs, these ad-blocking speed improvements should roll out to stable branches of Brave sometime soon.