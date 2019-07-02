Something to look forward to: Microsoft follows a bi-annual schedule for releasing major Windows updates with the next one focused more towards performance improvements and tweaks instead of bringing any major new features. The company announced the "19H2" update for its Windows Insider Program, revealing a monthly patch-like update that installs in the background for a more seamless experience.

The Windows 10 May update did bring a lot of feature improvements including a native variable refresh rate setting, a light theme, better control over updates and improved Windows Hello. But like previous iterations, the latest version also brought a few annoyances and bugs along the way, with the company having to warn users against pairing problems with some Bluetooth devices due to security fixes, and some users reporting glitches in the Start menu and Settings app. It also blocked PCs with attached USB storage or SD cards, requiring users to disconnect the media before applying the update.

The company has recently announced details around the second major Windows update for this year, which it refers to Insiders as "19H2." It will include "a scoped set of features for select performance improvements, enterprise features, and quality enhancements and will be delivered to customers running the May 2019 Update using servicing technology (like the monthly Cumulative Update process)," notes the company in its blog post.

For #WindowsInsiders wanting some details on 19H2 - see this blog post: https://t.co/cfxnwPQiQY. And Slow ring gets first 19H2 build today: https://t.co/8PcjXpx5JK — Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) July 1, 2019

Given that Microsoft plans to release it like a monthly patch, the update will install in the background and is less likely to disrupt the regular schedule of users. The company also notes that some insiders in the Slow ring won't see the new features right away as the released 19H2 build "contains two behind-the-scenes changes designed for OEMs" and that the update will be used to test its process and servicing pipeline for delivery to customers.

The 19H2 build was released to the Slow ring of Windows Insiders this week and if things go as planned, the update will make its way to the public in September with Microsoft gradually revealing any new features it includes along the way.