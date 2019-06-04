Microsoft has finally begun to roll out its latest update for Windows 10, version 1903. Among other improvements (including a slightly modified login screen and Start menu), version 1903 is bringing an OS-side variable refresh rate (VRR) setting.

For those who don't know what VRR refers to, it's a technology used by services like AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync that can synchronize your screen's refresh rate with a given game's FPS -- in theory, the tech eliminates both screen tearing and stuttering.

To be clear, Microsoft's VRR setting does not enable G-Sync or FreeSync-like refresh rate synchronization by itself. Rather, as AMD subreddit user jaykresge points out, the setting merely allows for custom V-Sync settings to function in games that don't natively support it: titles sold on the Windows Store, to be specific.

"...Windows Store games initially were not compatible with adaptive sync, and even had issues with custom V-Sync settings," jaykresge explains. "Microsoft eventually rolled out support for these settings, but the developer has to explicitly add support for it... This feature is essentially an override for Windows Store games that lack adaptive sync support."

Though it's tough to say how popular Windows Store-exclusive games are among hardcore PC gamers (the ones who will benefit most from this feature), this is still a welcome, consumer-oriented change on Microsoft's part. If you want to play games like State of Decay 2 on PC with G-Sync or FreeSync enabled, you should be able to turn this new feature on by visiting your "Graphics settings" menu in Windows 10; provided your system is up-to-date.

For what it's worth, as an Nvidia GPU and G-Sync monitor owner, the setting has not yet shown up for me. According to a thread on the official Nvidia forums, it seems I'm not alone: many other Nvidia card owners report the same thing. It's possible that Microsoft is rolling out the update at a slower pace to ensure stability, but we'll update this article if we learn any further details.