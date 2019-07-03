In brief: If you’re looking for a well-priced monitor that prioritizes response times and refresh rates above all else, the new entries in AOC's Agon line could be the answer.

For pro/competitive gamers, the new 27-inch AG271FZ2 and 24.5-inch AG251FZ2 LCD panels’ response times of just 0.5ms will be hugely appreciated, as will the screen refresh rates of 240Hz. The monitors offer buttery smooth motion without ghosting, and, as they’re also packing AMD’s FreeSync adaptive sync tech, there’s no screen tearing or stuttering.

Both monitors come with DisplayPort, HDMI, DVI-D, and VGA inputs, along with built-in speakers and a 4 x USB 3.0 hub with one fast-charging port. They also sport features such as Lowblue Light Mode and Shadow Control, which allows users to increase brightness levels of darker areas of the screen without affecting the entire display.

Like other 240Hz monitors from Samsung and Asus, AOC’s pair come with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. While 1440p is the preferred choice of most gamers, it was only this year when Lenovo unveiled the first 1440p@240Hz gaming monitor, at CES.

Another compelling element of these monitors are the prices. The 24.5-inch version is available for preorder at $329.99 on Amazon, while the 27-inch version is $379.99. That compares well to Samsung’s $399 27-inch CRG5, which is also 1080p@240Hz. The similar 24.4-inch ROG PG258Q, meanwhile, is on sale at $475, though that model does have full G-Sync.