Independence Day mega deals post: Gadgets, AirPods, TVs, laptops, storage and more
Here's the 4th of July mega deals post with great deals on the Apple AirPods, Echo and Google Home devices, MacBook Air, iPad Pro, Google Nest Hub, and more. Most of these deals are now live and should last through at least today if not the weekend.
Featured Deals
- Samsung EVO Select 256GB MicroSDXC Card with Adapter for $39.99 (512GB for $100) at Amazon (list price $49.99).
- Apple MacBook Air 8th Gen Intel Core i5 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina Display Laptop with 256GB SSD for $1249.99 at Amazon (list price $1399).
- Prime Exclusive: Amazon Fire TV Recast Over-the-Air DVR (4 Tuners, 1TB, 150 Hours) for $179.99 (2 Tuners/500GB for $130) at Amazon (list price $279.99).
Laptop & Desktop Computers
- Dell XPS 8930 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Tower Desktop with 16GB RAM, 256GB M.2 SSD + 1TB HDD for $649.99 at Dell (use code: 50OFF699 - list price $899.99).
- Dell XPS 8930 Intel Core i7-8700 6-core Tower Desktop with 16GB RAM for $699.99 at Dell (use code: AFF300XPS - list price $999.99).
- Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Gaming Desktop with GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB RAM, 128GB SSD + 2TB HDD for $1079.99 at Dell (list price $1329.99).
- Dell Vostro 14 3000 Intel Core i5-8265U Quad-core 14" Win10 Pro Laptop for $479 at Dell (use code: DBBFIJLT3 - list price $970).
- Dell XPS 15 9570 Intel Core i7-8750H 6-core 15.6" 1080p Laptop with GTX 1050 Ti, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $1199.99 at Dell (use code: ZIFFDBXPS15 - list price $1499.99).
- Alienware m15 Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core 15.6" 144Hz 1080p Laptop with RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $1699.99 at Dell (list price $2409.99).
- Dell G7 15 Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop with GTX 1660 Ti, 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $999.99 at Dell (list price $1349.99).
- Dell G5 15 Intel Core i5-8300H Quad-core 15.6" 1080p IPS Gaming Laptop with 6GB GTX 1060, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $799 at Walmart (list price $1099).
- Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Desktop with 512GB SSD for $599.99 at Dell (list price $749.99).
- Dell Vostro 14 5000 Intel Core i7-8565U Quad-core 14" 1080p Win10 Pro Laptop with 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $739 at Dell (list price $1355.71).
- Dell Vostro 15 5000 Intel Core i7-8565U Quad-core 15.6" 1080p Win10 Pro Laptop with NVIDIA MX130, 256GB SSD for $669 at Dell (list price $1355.71).
- Dell Vostro 3670 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Tower Desktop with 256GB SSD for $579 at Dell (list price $998.57).
- Dell Vostro Small 3470 Intel Core i3-9100 Quad-core Win10 Pro Desktop for $439 at Dell (list price $741.86).
- ASUS VivoBook F510QA AMD A12-9720P Quad-Core 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $259 at Walmart (list price $399).
- Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 2500U Quad-core 15.6" 1366x768 Laptop (8GB/1TB) for $299 at Walmart (list price $499).
- Lenovo Ideapad 330s Intel Core i7-8550U Quad-core 15.6" Laptop with 16GB Intel Optane for $459 at Walmart (list price $649).
- Dell U3419W UltraSharp 34" 3440x1440 Curved USB-C IPS Monitor + $200 Dell Gift Card for $799.99 at Dell (list price $1099.99).
- ASUS ROG Swift PG348Q 34" 3440x1440 100Hz Curved G-SYNC IPS Gaming Monitor for $769.99 at Amazon (list price $999).
- Samsung CHG90 49" 3840x1080 144Hz Curved FreeSync 2 QLED Gaming Monitor for $899.99 at Amazon (list price $1099.99).
HDTVs & Home Entertainment
- 65" Vizio D65x-G4 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV for $449.99 at Walmart (list price $698).
- 65" TCL 65R617 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart LED HDTV for $699.99 at Amazon (list price $1299.99).
- 75" TCL 75S425 4K UHD Roku Smart LED HDTV for $799.99 at Walmart (list price $1299.99).
- 75" LG 75UK6190PUB 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV + $200 Dell Gift Card for $999.99 at Dell (list price $1499.99).
- 55" Sceptre U550CV-U 4K Ultra HD LED TV for $219.99 at Walmart (list price $399.99).
- 65" Sceptre U650CV-U 4K Ultra HD LED TV for $369.99 at Walmart (list price $899.99).
- 65" TCL 65S421 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart LED HDTV for $478 at Walmart (list price $799.99).
- 55" Sony XBR-55X950G 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV + $350 Dell Gift Card for $1298 at Dell (list price $1398).
- 65" Vizio E65-F0 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV + $150 Dell Gift Card for $549.99 at Dell (list price $749.99).
- 70" LG 70UM7370PUA 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV + $200 Dell Gift Card for $899 at Dell (list price $1199).
- BenQ TK800 4K UHD HDR 3000 Lumens Home Theater Projector for $999 at Amazon (list price $1249).
Electronics and Components
- Samsung EVO Select 256GB MicroSDXC Card with Adapter for $39.99 (512GB for $100) at Amazon (list price $49.99).
- Samsung 970 EVO 500GB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD for $89.99 at Amazon (list price $149.99).
- Intel 660p Series 1TB M.2 SSD for $94.99 at Amazon (list price $209.99).
- Seagate 8TB Game Drive Hub for Xbox with Dual USB 3.0 Ports for $129.99 at Walmart (list price $179.99).
- PNY CS900 120GB 2.5" SATA III Internal SSD for $17.99 (240GB for $30) at Amazon (list price $29.99).
- Samsung T5 500GB USB 3.1 Portable External SSD for $86.77 at Amazon (list price $129.99).
- SanDisk Extreme 400GB microSDXC Memory Card with Adapter for $85.49 at Amazon (list price $99.99).
- SanDisk Ultra Fit 128GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $16.99 at Amazon (list price $37.99).
- Prime Exclusive: LG Stylo 4 6.2" 2160x1080 32GB Octa-Core Unlocked Smartphone with Stylus for $159.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99).
- Ultimate Ears BLAST Portable WiFi Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $69.99 at Dell (list price $179.99).
- Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum RGB 7.1 Surround Sound Wired Gaming Headset for $49.99 at Amazon (list price $89.99).
- Logitech G433 DTS 7.1 Wired Gaming Headset with Detachable Boom Mic for $39.99 at Dell (list price $99.99).
- Otium ANC1 Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones for $38.99 at Amazon (use code: 4M3FN568 - list price $59.99).
- Bluedio T7 Active Noise Canceling Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones for $39.52 at Amazon (use code: ONLK2574 - list price $58.99).
Gaming
- Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4, Xbox One) for $49.94 at Amazon (list price $59.99).
- Nintendo Switch Console with 10,000mAh Battery Charger Docking Station for $299 at Walmart (list price $339.95).
- Out 12/3: Pre-order Game of Thrones: The Complete Collector's Set (Blu-ray) for $249.95 at Amazon (list price $329.99).
- LEGO Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter 75218 Building Kit (730 Pieces) for $49.99 at Walmart (list price $79.99).
- LEGO Star Wars Episode VIII First Order Heavy Assault Walker 75189 Building Kit (1376 Pieces) for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $149.99).
- LEGO Star Wars Solo: A Star Wars Story Kessell Run Millennium Falcon 75212 Building Kit (1414 Pieces) for $119.99 at Amazon (list price $169.99).
Amazon Devices and Services
- Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker for $24.99 at Amazon (list price $49.99).
- Amazon Echo 2nd Gen Smart Speaker for $69.99 at Amazon (list price $99.99).
- Prime Exclusive: Amazon Fire TV Recast Over-the-Air DVR (4 Tuners, 1TB, 150 Hours) for $179.99 (2 Tuners/500GB for $130) at Amazon (list price $279.99).
- Prime Exclusive: Amazon Echo Input (Adds Alexa to an external speaker) for $14.99 at Amazon (list price $34.99).
- 20% off Kindle Unlimited 6-Month Subscription (33% off 12-Months, 40% off 24-Months) at Amazon.
- Prime Exclusive: 1 Year Audible Gold Membership + $0.99 Echo Dot for $119.50 at Amazon (list price $149.50).
- Prime Exclusive: 4 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited for New Subscribers for $0.99 at Amazon (list price $31.96).
Apple Devices
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $144.99 at Amazon (list price $159).
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $179.99 at Amazon (list price $199).
- Apple MacBook Air 8th Gen Intel Core i5 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina Display Laptop with 256GB SSD for $1249.99 at Amazon (list price $1399).
- Apple iPad Pro 11" 64GB WiFi Tablet for $674 (256GB for $899, 512GB for $949, 1TB for $1299) at Walmart (list price $799).
- Apple iPad 32GB 9.7" Retina WiFi Tablet (2018 Model) for $249 at Walmart (list price $329).
- Apple iPad Mini 4 128GB 7.9" Retina WiFi Tablet for $299.99 at Walmart (list price $399.99).
- Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 64GB WiFi Tablet for $474 (256GB for $619) at Walmart (list price $649).
- Apple Watch Series 3 38mm GPS Smartwatch for $199 (42mm for $229) at Walmart (list price $279).
Google Home Devices
- Google Home Mini Smart Speaker for $25 (2-Pack for $49) at Walmart (list price $49).
- Google Home Max Smart Speaker + Google Home Mini for $244 at Walmart (Scroll down to "Buy Together and Save" - list price $448).
- Google Home Smart Speaker for $69 at Walmart (list price $129).
- Google Nest Hub 7" Smart Display for $79 at Walmart (list price $149).
- Google Nest Hello Smart WiFi Video Doorbell for $189 at Walmart (list price $229).
Tools & Home Improvement, Gadgets, and more
- Arlo Pro 2 1080p Wireless Home Security Camera System 2 Camera Kit for $298.99 (4 Camera Kit for $550) at Amazon (list price $479.99).
- Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Opener + Amazon Cloud Cam 1080p Security Camera for $99.98 at Amazon (list price $189.39).
- Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter (18.6 mile range, Up to 15.5 mph) for $399 at Walmart (list price $499).
- Stanley SHP2150 2150 PSI Electric Pressure Washer with Foam Cannon for $125.83 at Amazon (Clip Coupon - list price $218.98).
- Breville Nespresso Essenza Mini Original Espresso Machine for $75.95 at Amazon (list price $149.99).
