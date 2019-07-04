What just happened? Not all mini ‘classic’ gaming machines are as successful as Nintendo’s efforts. One notable flop has been the PlayStation Classic, which, after launching for $100 in December, has now fallen to an all-time low of $24.99.

In an attempt to follow in the footsteps of the NES Classic Mini and SNES Classic Mini, Sony announced it was joining the mini retro console bandwagon last September with the PlayStation Classic, which came with 20 pre-installed titles including Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, and Tekken 3.

Sadly, there was plenty of disappointment when the device arrived in December. The weak selection of games it offered was most people’s biggest complaint, with classics such as Gran Turismo and WipEout missing. That $100 was also hard to swallow, especially when the PlayStation Classic’s performance and overall quality just didn’t match up to Nintendo’s alternatives, which cost $59.99 (NES Classic) and $79.99 (SNES Classic).

Not too surprisingly, it took only a few weeks before the PlayStation Classic’s price was slashed to $59.99, but even that wasn’t enough to tempt buyers. The machine was reduced to $39.99 in February and discounted to $29.99 last month.

Now, the PlayStation Classic is available from Amazon and Best Buy for $24.99, a quarter of its launch price from just seven months ago. At that low amount, a purchase is probably worth it, especially as it’s possible to sideload extra games, though at this rate they might be giving the consoles away soon enough.