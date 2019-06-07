Bottom line: A miniature PlayStation console seemed like a great idea but Sony bungled the launch with a high price tag and a questionable collection of games. Despite multiple price cuts, retailers can't clear out inventory fast enough. Their loss is your gain!

Sony shot for the moon with its PlayStation Classic, aiming to capitalize on the mini console craze Nintendo created with its NES Classic and SNES Classic. The Japanese gaming giant hoped to convince retro gamers to shell out $99.99 for the trip down memory lane.

Some did but others waited until the system dropped to a more reasonable $59.99 before pulling the trigger. Those who exhibited even more patience were able to score the miniature PlayStation for just $39.99.

Now, it’s down to only $29.99. At this point, you’re probably asking yourself, “How much lower can it go?”

If I had to guess, I’d say this is likely rock bottom. Sony is almost certainly taking a loss at this point and retailers clearly want to get rid of excess inventory.

And make no mistake – at $29.99, the PlayStation Classic is a great deal. The console is not without its faults – for example, the game selection could be better and performance in some titles is questionable but in terms of build quality, aesthetics and fun factor, the PS Classic is a win. Plus, if you’re willing to mod the console using BleemSync, there’s a load more potential to unlock.