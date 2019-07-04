Why it matters: A Bluetooth-enabled cassette player certainly isn't something most people need in their lives, especially today given the prevalence of digital audio and streaming platforms. But these sort of niche products are perfect for Kickstarter, tapping into the alluring bit of nostalgia that some so highly desire. It's fun, and that's what tech should be about, no?

Sony’s Walkman, the portable music player that defined an entire generation, celebrated its 40th anniversary this week. What better way to observe the occasion than with a bit of modern flare?

That’s the impression given off by the IT’S OK Bluetooth 5.0 portable cassette player from NINM Lab. The retro-inspired device “brings a new perspective to the romanticism of the 80s cassette player” and supports traditional 3.5mm headphones as well as Bluetooth 5.0 compatible headphones and speakers, allowing users to relive the magic of magnetic tape without the physical tether.

It also boasts a transparent cassette door so you can see the mechanics at work as you play, fast-forward and rewind those ancient mixtapes from yesteryear, a belt clip and a record button / integrated microphone for creating custom voice memos.

If vinyl can stage a comeback, why can’t cassette tapes?

The oddly-named cassette player is offered in three colors – pink, white and navy blue – and is available to back from today over on Kickstarter. Pricing starts at $63 with the campaign scheduled to run through August 5. Early backers can expect to receive shipment by December 2019.