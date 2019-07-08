Through the looking glass: Sheng Lam, a concept artist currently working on Star Citizen with Cloud Imperium Games, recently reimagined several of the top social media and streaming platforms as clunky, anime-style tech gadgets. The results are incredibly endearing, even if you aren’t into Japanese-inspired animation.

Included among the more than half a dozen renderings are Facebook as a floppy drive, Spotify as a cassette player, Twitter as a telegraph, YouTube as a VCR and SoundCloud as a CD player, among others.

What other sites or services should Lam have included in the portfolio? I think Amazon would have been a good fit and just for giggles, I wouldn't mind seeing MySpace visualized.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.