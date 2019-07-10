The big picture: The Nintendo Switch Lite is $100 cheaper than the flagship console but lacks a number of features found on the more expensive variant such as TV and tabletop modes. As a handheld-only system, one could argue that it's not really a "Switch" anymore but that's academic at this point.

Nintendo on Wednesday formally introduced a new addition to the Switch family. The Nintendo Switch Lite is described as a compact and lightweight version of the original designed specifically to play Switch games in handheld mode.

The Switch Lite measures 3.6 inches high, 8.2 inches long and .55 inches deep. It boasts a 5.5-inch touchscreen display and weighs approximately .61 pounds. It also features integrated controls, making it a handled-only machine. As such, there is no kickstand or video out option for playing on a television and you don’t get a bundled dock or HDMI cable.

Battery life is rated at approximately three to seven hours depending on the games you play. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, for example, will run for about four hours on a single charge. It can play any of the games in the Switch library that support handheld mode. For games that don’t support handheld mode, you can wirelessly connect compatible controllers to the Switch Lite to play.

Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser said the new system gives gamers more color and price point options. “Now consumers can choose the system that best suits how they like to play their favorite Nintendo Switch games.”

The Nintendo Switch Lite will be available in your choice of yellow, gray or turquoise and launches on September 20 priced at $199.99. Nintendo will also make available a carrying case and a screen protector, we’re told.



