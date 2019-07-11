In context: When Nvidia announced its regular GeForce RTX cards, it included a free copy of Wolfenstein: Youngblood. After unveiling the Super version of the RTX GPUs, it added 505 Games supernatural action-adventure Control to the bundle.

Some who had already bought RTX cards were already a bit miffed that Nvidia sprung the Supers so soon. Throwing another game into the package was just an extra slap in the face. Now, the GPU maker has announced it is extending the two-game bundle to all RTX cards and even some select RTX laptops.

Rock, Paper, Shotgun notes that both Control and Youngblood support ray tracing, although the former is reportedly more taxing than the latter. Therefore, Control will be a little more suited to the beefier cards.

“Control looks to be by far the meatier ray tracing game of the two, as it’s not only set to get nice-looking ray traced reflections like Battlefield V and contact shadows like Shadow of the Tomb Raider, but it’s also going to have ray traced diffuse global illumination like Metro Exodus. Wolfenstein’s ray tracing support, on the other hand, is a bit more ambiguous – so far all Nvidia has said on the matter is that it will have ‘ray traced effects’ – but given how well its predecessors have run in the past, I’d be surprised if it was as taxing as Control.”

The promotion runs from today (July 11) to August 18. As with past Nvidia bundles, game codes will be redeemed through the GeForce Experience software. For Control, you will receive a code to pick it up from the Epic Store. For Wolfenstein Youngblood, a code is given for Bethesda’s store. Definitely not the most convenient of bundles, but hey, they’re free games.

Of course, you’re still going to have to wait a bit to play them. Wolfenstein: Youngblood launches on July 26, and Control’s release date is set for August 27.