Something to look forward to: For RTX owners who happen to also play Capcom's hit RPG, Monster Hunter: World, there will be a new feature to play with next week in the form of Nvidia's DLSS technology. So, download your card's latest drivers, slay some monsters, and make sure you share with us your results with DLSS.

Nvidia's AI-powered Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) is in a similar situation to that of ray tracing: limited game support. However, the library of supported games is growing -- slowly, but surely. Capcom has now confirmed its popular RPG Monster Hunter: World will be getting the Nvidia DLSS treatment.

With Capcom adding DLSS support, Nvidia is making the bold claim that DLSS is capable of "boosting performance at 4K by up to 50% in the game’s most demanding moments."

Nvidia alleges that with the addition of DLSS, the previously unobtainable 60 FPS at 4K, with max settings and the high resolution texture pack enabled, is now possible. Nvidia adds that 30 FPS at 4K is more feasible for owners of the RTX 2070 and RTX 2060, thanks to DLSS.

Monster Hunter: World is also getting another DLSS feature with a new sharpness slider. As the name implies, the slider will allow users to adjust the sharpness or softness of images at their discretion.

The Monster Hunter: World update that includes Nvidia DLSS support goes live on July 17. While Nvidia claims DLSS implementation will net gamers a free performance boost, we've noted the upscaling technique can be hit or miss depending on the game.