In brief: The Facebook page says participants will meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction in the wee hours of September 20 to coordinate entry into the secret government facility. “If we Naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Let’s see them aliens.”

By mid-day Saturday, more than 680,000 people had signed up to attend a Facebook event titled, “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” and another 627,000 registered as “interested.”

The event, which Joe Rogan said he partially feels responsible for after recently having Area 51 whistleblower Bob Lazar on his podcast, was created as a joke but nobody expected it to generate such immense attention.

Lazar claims to have worked on alien technology at a site called S-4 near Area 51 in the late 1980s. Specifically, his work was allegedly focused on the propulsion system of a spacecraft from the Zeta Reticuli star system that used element 115 to generate its own gravity. The spacecraft was one of nine in possession by the government at the facility, Lazar claims.

Given the sheer number of people who have registered their interest and vowed to attend the Facebook event, surely some aren’t in on the gag and fully intend to try and break into the heavily guarded military facility. Should that indeed come to fruition, well, it probably wouldn’t end well.

