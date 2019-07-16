In brief: Did you manage to grab some bargains during the first 24 hours of Prime Day? For those wondering which items proved most popular during day one of the two-day event, Amazon has revealed the best-selling deals.

It might not come as too much of a surprise to learn that Amazon’s own devices, which are heavily discounted during Prime Day, are proving massively popular. Thanks to its all-time low price of $14.99—a 60 percent reduction—the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote sold so quickly that it was briefly listed as out of stock. The second generation of this Fire Stick also comes with $45 Sling TV credit.

A different Alexa product, the third-generation Echo Dot, was another one of yesterday’s best-selling items. The smart speaker is on offer at $22, marking a 56 percent discount from its usual price. Amazon said that millions of Alexa devices were sold during the first day of the sale.

The Instant Pot DUO Plus 60, a cooker that combines nine kitchen appliances— pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, saute, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer—found itself in the top four. It’s also the number one seller in Amazon’s Kitchen & Dining category.

Finally, and somewhat unexpectedly, was the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter. Designed for hikers, travelers, and outdoor activities, the straw’s microfiltration membrane removes 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria and 99.999% of waterborne parasites. But if the comments are anything to go by, don't try using it to drink your own urine.

