Rumor mill: We’re only a few weeks away from the official launch of Samsung's Galaxy Note 10, and rumors of the device’s capabilities are still arriving. The latest is regarding the phone’s fast charging technology: while the Galaxy Note 10+ is said to support 45W fast charging, users will need to buy a separate charger to take advantage of it.

Reports that the larger, plus version of the Note 10 would support 45W fast charging arrived several weeks ago. If accurate, it would put the phone in competition with Huawei’s P30 Pro and its 40W SuperCharge technology. It’s also close to Oppo’s 50W SuperVOOC solution, which takes seven minutes to hit 50 percent charge.

But while speedy 45W fast charging is good news for those intending on buying the Note 10+, reliable leaker Ice Universe writes that Samsung will only provide a 25W charging brick in the box. That’s an improvement over the 15W chargers that come with the Galaxy S10 handsets, but it’ll still leave some fans disappointed.

Galaxy Note10+ supports 45w wired charging and 20w wireless wireless charging. Samsung will release related chargers. However, the charging head provided in Samsung packaging box is 25w. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 12, 2019

Those who want to make full use of the 45W fast charging will need to purchase a compatible charger, which Samsung will be selling separately. Additionally, Ice Universe says the Note 10+ will also support 20W wireless charging, but again this will require the purchase of a separate charger.

As for the standard Note 10, it appears that it won’t come with 45W fast charging support. This isn’t too much of surprise as it’s also said to lack its big brother’s SD card slot.

We’ll get confirmation of all the Note 10 details when the phones launch on August 7 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.