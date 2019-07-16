In brief: After he previously suggested that it would be a big feature of the game, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford has now confirmed that Borderlands 3 will not have cross play at when it launches this September 13.

Following the backlash after Borderlands 3 was confirmed as yet another Epic Games Store exclusive, Pitchford defended the decision by tweeting that both himself and Gearbox have a very keen interest in cross-platform play, which was one of the reasons why Epic was given exclusivity. “We believe multi-platform support is a pre-requisite and Epic’s leadership with cross platform support is helpful to our interests there,” he wrote.

For what it’s worth, 2K’s decisions aside, myself and the team at Gearbox have a very keen interest in cross-platform play. We believe multi-platform support is a pre-requisite and Epic’s leadership with cross platform support is helpful to our interests there. 3/3 — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) April 1, 2019

By the time you read this, there will have been another Borderlands 3 reveal, which Gearbox had been teasing with the tagline “A celebration of togetherness." Not surprisingly, people believed an official cross-play announcement was forthcoming, but Pitchford shot this theory down in a tweet yesterday.

“Some folks may be speculating that this thing tomorrow may be about cross play. Tomorrow’s thing is awesome, but *not* about cross-play,” he tweeted.

The good news is that while there will be no cross play between Xbox, PlayStation, and PC players at launch, it seems the function will eventually arrive.

“To be clear, there will not be any cross-play functionality in Borderlands 3 at launch as we work closely with our partners to create a positive cross-play experience as soon as practicable. We are committed to cross-play on as many platforms as possible," Pitchford added, in a separate tweet.

To be clear, there will not be any cross-play functionality in Borderlands 3 at launch as we work closely with our partners to create a positive cross-play experience as soon as practicable. We are committed to cross-play on as many platforms as possible. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) July 15, 2019

Back in May, we heard that 2K was letting a fan with terminal cancer play Borderlands 3 early. It also allowed him to name an in-game shotgun after himself, which he called the Compressing Trevonator.