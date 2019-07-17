The big picture: Nintendo is bolstering its Switch lineup for the holidays. In addition to this new model with better battery life, the gaming giant last week introduced a smaller, lighter and more affordable version called the Switch Lite. Priced $100 less than the original, the Switch Lite drops on September 20 for $199.99 but limits play to handheld mode only.

Nintendo on Wednesday quietly introduced a new version of the Nintendo Switch on its Japanese website with longer battery life.

Whereas the original Switch carries an estimated battery life of approximately 2.5 to 6.5 hours based on the games you play, the new Switch is said to last about 4.5 hours to 9.0 hours – again, based on which games you play. Intense titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will last roughly three hours on the original Switch but 5.5 hours on the new Switch.

Nintendo didn’t say how it was able to squeeze more battery life out of its handheld console but as noted last week, it’s likely the result of a new system-on-chip and updated memory which the FCC tipped off in a recent listing.

To ensure you’ve got your hands on a revised Switch, look for the letters “XKW” at the beginning of the serial number. You also want model HAC-001(-01).

Images credit: Joy-Con controller and Gamer playing Fortnite by Wachiwit