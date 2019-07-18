What just happened? San Diego-bound passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight were delighted when everyone on-board received a Nintendo Switch console, a gift as part of a promotional partnership between Nintendo and Southwest Airlines.

As gaming consoles go, the Nintendo Switch provides a one of a kind experience, especially during travel when there's plenty of time to spare. The console maker echoed the same sentiment among a plane full of people when a flight from Dallas to San Diego, home to Comic-Con International, received the portable gaming console for free.

One of the event's hosts took to Twitter, among other overjoyed people on social media, to share their excitement of the sudden surprise.

"The Perfect Travel Companion!" said the gift packaging with a note: "Please enjoy a Nintendo Switch System and Super Mario Maker 2 game, compliments of Nintendo and Southwest."

The game maker will be present at Comic-Con International: San Diego taking place over July 18-21 with a few playable titles including The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Luigi's Mansion 3 and the aforementioned Super Mario Maker 2.