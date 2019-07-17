Something to look forward to: Luigi’s Mansion 3 is unique in that it is set in a hotel rather than a mansion, providing players with a more free-flowing approach to exploration. This also allows for a more open-ended level structure with each floor adopting a different theme.

Nintendo on Wednesday announced that Luigi’s Mansion 3 will arrive on October 31, 2019, a fitting launch date considering the game is set in a haunted hotel.

When Luigi’s friends go missing on vacation, it’s up to our reluctant hero to save them from the ghosts in the Last Resort hotel! Join forces with Gooigi, slam ghosts, & prepare for a spooky treat when #LuigisMansion3 arrives to #NintendoSwitch on 10/31!https://t.co/3fg4O2t6PB pic.twitter.com/iNM9BKNKg5 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 17, 2019



First announced during the Nintendo Direct on September 13, 2018, and featured in Nintendo’s E3 broadcast back in June, the Nintendo Switch exclusive is being developed by Next Level Games and published by Nintendo. It sees Luigi, Mario, Princess Peach and some of their toad friends embark on a much-needed vacation to what they think is a luxury hotel.

Upon arrival, however, it’s clear that this is no ordinary vacation but rather, a trap set by King Boo to capture the brothers and their friends.

Nintendo isn’t the first tech titan to use Halloween as a launching pad. Netflix intended to do something similar with the second season of Stranger Things, originally promising it would be out on Halloween but later refining the date to October 27.