In brief: Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 will be offered in blue, grey and rose gold color schemes (and perhaps other colors, too, but these were the only ones spied in the leaked renders). There’s also a keyboard accessory although that is likely to materialize as an optional accessory for an added fee.

Samsung’s next Unpacked event is less than three weeks away and we’ve already got a pretty good idea of what to expect. In addition to the Galaxy Note 10, the South Korean electronics giant is likely to announce a brand new tablet in the Galaxy Tab S6.

Android Headlines managed to get its hands on official renders of the device and was gracious enough to share them with the class.

The biggest design change appears to be a groove cut out on the rear of the slate to accommodate the S Pen that is positioned vertically under the dual camera array. The S Pen itself looks to have undergone a mild design refresh and may or may not be able to be wirelessly charged by the tablet.

Notably, there is no headphone jack on the Galaxy Tab S6 but you do get four speakers “tuned by AKG” as well as a USB Type-C port.

Additional details including hardware specs, price points and a firm launch date are expected at the Unpacked event on August 7.