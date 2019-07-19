Last bird standing wins in the latest spin on the battle royale genre
Flappy Bird meets Battle RoyaleBy Shawn Knight
What happens when you toss one of the most popular mobile games of a generation into a blender with today’s top trending genre? You get Flappy Royale, a battle royale style take on the once popular side-scroller Flappy Bird.
Flappy Royale is sort of like the recent Mario Royale (you know, the one Nintendo DMCA’d in no time flat) in that it takes a single-player game and injects it with a heavy dose of multiplayer chaos. Like the Mario variant, Flappy Royale pits you against several other players (in this case, 99) in a standard Flappy Bird-style game. The goal is to outlast the competition as the last bird flying wins.
Flappy Royale is a 100-player Flappy-Bird inspired battle royale game now in open beta on iOS & Android!— ./orta --tsc (@orta) June 27, 2019
Made by @lazerwalker and I, with help from @helvetica.
Compete in daily leaderboards, customize the heck out of your bird, and crash buses.https://t.co/uP6vIV9IZ7 pic.twitter.com/kkyFX9zRdR
In typical battle royale fashion, all players start out on a bus. There is even the option to customize your bird to stand out from the crowd. Gameplay mechanics are just like the original Flappy Bird – simple but frustrating.
Flappy Royal is available to download on both Android and iOS and offers two game modes: the standard 100-player battle royale and a daily top-score mode where you see how many pipes you can clear given a set number of tries. There’s also a web version you can play on your desktop.