Why it matters: Westworld 3 could be pivotal for HBO, especially in the wake of what many considered to be a lackluster season two and the fact that Game of Thrones is now in the history books. With HBO Max launching next spring, Westworld could be instrumental in helping to build an early subscriber base.

HBO during the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con film festival this weekend unveiled a new trailer for season three of Westworld that paints a decidedly different picture compared to what we saw back in May in the first teaser.

For the first time, we get to see what life is like for the hosts outside of the park as they experience the real world. As Dolores realizes, however, “there’s no difference at all” which convinces her that “it won’t take much to bring it all crashing down.”

The new trailer does seem to confirm that Westworld has indeed abandoned its western-themed roots in favor of exploring what is beyond the park’s walls, opting to tell a story with its characters rather than string viewers along the path of unraveling a complex puzzle. “This season is a little less of a guessing game and more of an experience with the hosts finally getting to meet their makers,” co-showrunner Jonathan Nolan told Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview.

It may not be all handshakes and hugs for the newly freed hosts though as Maeve is depicted in what can only be described as a World War II-themed park complete with Nazi paraphernalia. What’s up with that?

Season three of Westworld premieres in 2020.

