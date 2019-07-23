Bottom line: Uber could have a real differentiator on its hands here. That’s assuming, of course, that you use all of its services. Amazon offers a ton of amenities although I suspect that most people only use a couple of them at best. The others are just incentives that look good on paper and help the company justify continued price increases.

Seemingly inspired by Amazon and its Prime subscription service, Uber is actively testing a new bundled subscription service that rolls multiple amenities into a single, convenient offering.

As TechCrunch reports, Uber is trialing a couple of different iterations of the service in various locations. In Chicago and San Francisco, for example, Uber is offering a fixed discount on every ride, free Uber Eats delivery and free JUMP bike and scooter rides for $24.99 per month.

In other cities, the company is testing lower-priced passes that offer discounted rides and free Eats delivery on orders above a certain amount.

An Uber spokesperson didn’t directly confirm or deny the pilot, telling the publication that “From meals to wheels and everything in between, we’re always looking for ways to make Uber the go-to option for your everyday needs.”

Uber launched its first monthly subscription service, Ride Pass, in five cities last October as a way to offer customers consistently lower prices on individual rides. The service was expanded to include more than 20 cities back in March. Lyft launched a competing service called All-Access that same month.

Masthead credit: Uber Eats by FREEDOMPIC