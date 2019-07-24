Bottom line: The easier it is to buy something, the more often you are likely to do so, resulting in additional sales for whichever company you are doing business with. In Pizza Hut’s case, being able to pick up dinner without having to wait in line or make small talk with a cashier after a long day could help give it an edge over the competition.

Pizza Hut is piloting a new pick-up experience at its Hollywood, California, restaurant. The store, located at 6660 Sunset Boulevard, has been outfitted with personal cubbies that hold customers’ orders until they arrive to pick them up.

Guests can place an order through any channel (online, over the phone or via the Pizza Hut app), pay and then retrieve their grub from the Amazon Locker-like storage compartment. The cubbies have digital screens that help guests identify their orders. Compartments are lined with special material to keep food hot and drinks cold, we’re told.

Pizza Hut’s latest move is about being as frictionless as possible. That is, making the process of purchasing something as seamless and unrestrictive as possible. It’s why Amazon is so popular – you can buy virtually anything with a single click and in some cases, have it show up at your doorstep within hours.