Facepalm: It’s not out until next year, but the hype around Cyberpunk 2077 almost guarantees it will be one of the biggest sellers of 2020. With so much attention surrounding the game, parody and imitation titles are appearing, one of which, Cyberprank 2069, has just been pulled from Steam, likely for offering buyers a copy of CD Projekt Red’s RPG.

As reported by PC Gamer, Cyberprank 2069 was originally called the even more copyright-infringing name of Cyberpunk 2069. This was changed to Cyberprank last month, presumably to avoid any lawsuits. It was priced at $10, which gives you an idea of what to expect. Check out some gameplay footage below.

But it seems developer Cyberpath wanted to push the Cyberpunk 2077 connection even more. The company wrote in the game’s Steam description that anyone who purchased it before July 22 would receive a copy of Cyberpunk 2077 as a "Christmas present," and that whoever wrote "the funniest review will win [a] collector's edition."

Even though this was almost certainly trolling by the company, seeing as nobody is going to receive a game that’s being released in April 2020 as a Christmas present, Valve takes a dim view on this kind of thing, especially when it comes to offering rewards for reviews. Not surprisingly, it was swiftly removed from the Steam store.

As for what Cyberprank 2069 entailed, it seems the game drew a certain amount of inspiration from its near-namesake.

"THIS GAME WILL BE BREATHTAKING! This is a new generation RPG game. True simulation of life in the world of the future. In 2069, In the area of the city found traces of an escaped android, which is no different from a person. Now it is cyberghetto. The main character is a cyber-cop. › Blues of a metropolis of the future attracts strange people and madmen from all over the galaxy. Cyberprank 2069 is a sandbox game. True simulation of life in the world of the future," read the Steam description.

As if all this isn’t bad enough, some people who bought the game (for some reason) are reporting that it keeps running even when closed—likely a way to get the playtime past the two-hour mark so it can’t be refunded, which is pretty breathtaking.