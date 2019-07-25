In brief: With a peak brightness of 2,700 ANSI lumens and a contrast ratio of 2,000,000:1, the HU85LA is said to produce clear images in any indoor environment. That's great news if you're looking to set up shop in a living room without blackout curtains.

LG at the Consumer Electronics Show in January demoed an impressive ultra short throw projector in the LG HU85LA. Now more than seven months later, it’s finally available although coercing your wallet to agree to the purchase could prove difficult.

The LG HU85LA can project a 90-inch image from just 2.2 inches away. Pull it back just 7.2 inches from the wall and you’ll get a massive 120-inch projection, both at a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels with HDR10 and dynamic tone mapping. It utilizes three-channel laser technology that “supports wider color coverage Rec.709 and DCI” and “can ensure incredible color reproduction performances up to 12 bit color processing.”

LG’s latest additionally features LG’s ThinQ AI technology with the Google Assistant built in, allow you to control playback with your voice. Other amenities include USB, Ethernet, Bluetooth and HDMI connectivity as well as dual 5W speakers. A two-year parts and labor warranty comes standard.

The LG HU85LA 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector (say that five times fast) is available to purchase from writing priced at $5,999.99.