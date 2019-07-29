Why it matters: Doom 64, the first-person shooter that has remained a Nintendo 64 exclusive since its release in 1997, may finally be gearing up for action on additional platforms as Gematsu recently spotted a PEGI rating for Doom 64 for the PlayStation 4 and PC.

The Pan European Game Information (PEGI) is the video game content rating system used in Europe. The PEGI listing has since been taken down but not before the site nabbed a screenshot.

PEGI has rated DOOM 64 for PS4 and PC. This was in addition to ratings of DOOM (1993) and DOOM II (Classic). There's no DOOM 3 rating. pic.twitter.com/5CtEBtV61X — Gematsu (@gematsucom) July 26, 2019



The listing is curious in that it references a release date of July 26. That’s the date that the first three Doom games were re-released on modern consoles but nothing was mentioned of Doom 64. Furthermore, ZeniMax Europe Limited / Bethesda Softworks Europe are noted but not the game’s original developer and publisher, Midway Games.

Last but not least, the log line is pulled directly from the game’s Nintendo 64 manual (page 7).

It’s possible that the folks over at PEGI posted the listing in error although nailing that line from the manual makes it seem unlikely. The more likely scenario is that they simply went live with the listing prematurely. If that’s the case, however, why would the powers that be wait until after QuakeCon to announce it? Why not release the game at the same time as the other three titles?