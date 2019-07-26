Why it matters: The re-release is a great way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Doom and to prepare for Doom Eternal which drops on November 22 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC and Google Stadia.

id Software during its QuakeCon 2019 keynote today announced it is bringing Doom (1993), Doom II (1994) and Doom 3 (2004) to “platforms that need more Doom.”

From today, the trio of Doom games that started it all are available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch (Doom and Doom II are also now available on Android and iOS). Pricing is set at $4.99 each for Doom and Doom II and $9.99 for Doom 3. You can grab them from your respective system’s digital storefront.

Play the games that started it all. DOOM, DOOM II, and DOOM 3 are all available now on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PS4. #DOOM25 #QuakeCon pic.twitter.com/aZwEfnJaP0 — DOOM (@DOOM) July 26, 2019



The re-release of the original Doom includes the expansion pack Thy Flesh Consumed which adds nine additional maps to the game. You also get four-player local deathmatch and four-player local co-op on consoles.

Doom II also includes local four-player multiplayer and co-op as well as 20 new levels via The Master Levels, an expansion pack comprised of maps made by the Doom community and “supervised” by the developers. Doom 3, meanwhile, includes the Resurrection of Evil and The Lost Missions expansion packs.