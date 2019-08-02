Something to look forward to: Impatient to see how, or if, AMD challenges Nvida in the high-end graphics card market? It could happen sooner rather than later, as team red’s CEO and president, Lisa Su, has confirmed 7nm Navi GPUs that could compete against the RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti are coming.

During AMD’s recent second-quarter earnings call, Su was asked for “a sense on 7nm high-end NAVI and mobile 7nm CPUs.” While she didn’t go into too much detail, Su replied with: “I would say they are coming. You should expect that our execution on those are on track, and we have a rich 7nm portfolio beyond the products that we have already announced in the upcoming quarters.”

AMD’s 7nm Radeon 5700 and 5700XT were released to universal praise last month. The cards offer an excellent price to performance ratio and directly rival the RTX 2060/Super and RTX 2070/Super. But Nvidia is unchallenged in the top-end, where the RTX 2080 Super and 2080 Ti rule.

With the Radeon RX 5700 family based on Navi 10, it was suspected that the next GPU from AMD would be next year's Navi 20. But recent rumors suggest that this high-end variant will be called Navi 12, which will feature 4,096 SPs (stream processors) and 64 CU (Compute Units), whereas the 5700XT has 2,560 SPs and 40 CUs. There’s also said to be a Navi 14 design aimed at the lower end of the market.

Whether these high-end AMD cards arrive later this year or next is unclear. Either way, consumers will no doubt welcome what will likely be a cheaper alternative to Nvidia’s flagship cards.