In context: Dash Buttons will soon be a reminder of a short-lived but important product that served as a stepping stone in e-commerce history. Who knows, maybe they'll even become collectible? Eh, probably not.

Amazon’s quirky Dash Button program has been on life support ever since the e-commerce giant stopped selling the one-click ordering devices earlier this year.

Introduced in 2015, the stick-on buttons allowed customers to reorder common household necessities like laundry detergent, trash bags and toothpaste with the press of a button, further reducing friction in the online shopping process.

The buttons were a windfall for marketers and brands but as newer technologies like Alexa made hands-free shopping commonplace and the Dash Replenish Service found its way into connected devices, standalone buttons became less popular.

When Amazon stopped selling the buttons in February, it was a sign that the end was near. Now, the company has officially pulled the plug.

In a statement issued to Engadget, Amazon said it will disable Dash Button functionality on August 31, 2019. From this date, customers will no longer be able to place orders using Dash Button devices. In its absence, the Amazon spokesperson suggested customers use their free virtual Dash Buttons on Amazon’s website and the mobile app.