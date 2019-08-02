In brief: Verizon has updated its "Unlimited" plans expanding the previous three into four plans. While some features such as lower prices and the 5G fee waiver are welcome, other decisions such as downgrading video streaming on some plans while upgrading it on others are baffling.

Verizon has unveiled an update to its unlimited plans that makes some things better and some a little more confusing. The new plans are replacing the current three offerings and will be $5 cheaper. Verizon is also waiving the $10/month fee to use 5G on most of the plans.

The cheapest plan, Start Unlimited, will set you back $70 for one line and includes unlimited talk and text as well as "unlimited" 5G and 4G LTE data with 480p video streaming. Apple Music is also included for six months. However there's an important caveat: unlike the more expensive plans, Start Unlimited doesn't contain any guaranteed "premium" data. That means that Verizon can throttle your connection at any time if there's tower congestion. Mobile hotspot is also disabled. That may not be a problem for people who are primarily on Wi-Fi, but it is notable.

Verizon split up its previous Beyond Unlimited into two options, each costing $80 for one line. The first option, Play More, includes unlimited 5G and 25GB of 4G LTE data before throttling. Customers also get 15GB of hotspot data and free Apple Music.

Here's where it gets a little confusing. The other $80 plan, Do More, has most of the same features except that video streaming is downgraded back to 480p and Apple Music is only free for 6 months. However, the premium data allotment goes up to 50GB. Do More also adds half off a tablet or Jetpack and 500GB of cloud storage.

The top tier plan, Get More, combines Do More and Play More, and bumps up the premium data to 75GB and mobile hotspot data to 30GB. Video streaming resolution goes back to 720p and Apple Music is included.

Earlier this year, Verizon introduced the Just Kids wireless plan with the added convenience of parental controls. This plan allows unlimited talk and text to 20 approved contacts and 5GB of 4G LTE data. However, this plan doesn't include mobile hotspot or Apple Music and limits video streaming to 480p resolution.

Verizon announced four additional U.S. cities for their 5G rollout this week. Initially, the company charged a $10 monthly fee for 5G data however that is being waived for the new plans, at least temporarily. Verizon's 5G coverage is still sparse, even in the cities that have received 5G service, so the fee waiver makes it a little better.