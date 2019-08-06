Facepalm: Rumors of the soon-to-be-released Galaxy Note 10 have been abundant. Now with Samsung’s Unpacked event scheduled to unveil the flagship tomorrow, the phone has suffered another leak.

Droid Life has obtained and published some of Samsung’s marketing materials. While they don't reveal too much that we don't already know, the slides confirm several of the rumors we have previously reported.

There will, of course, be two versions of the phone. The regular Note 10 will have a 6.3-inch screen and the Note 10+ with a 6.8-inch display (previously reported as 6.7-inch). Both versions will also have hole-punch front-facing cameras.

The materials indicated that the Note 10 and 10+ would have a 3400mAh and 4300mAh battery, respectively. Additionally, rumors of 45-watt rapid-charging support seem confirmed. A previous leak indicated that rapid charging would only be for the Note10+, but the slides did not make this distinction.

There was also a bit on the new stylus (S Pen) coming with the Note. Samsung describes the S Pen as a “magic wand for your smartphone.” The next-generation smart stylus will support “air gestures, remote photos, and handwriting-to-text.”

The presentation does not confirm any specific specs. However, its marketing-speak certainly makes it sound like more than just a phone.

“Next-level power. With Galaxy Note 10 we haven’t just made a new smartphone. We’ve designed a computer that’s a gaming console, that’s a film studio, and an intelligent pen, all in one device.”

Samsung will likely have more specific information to share on Wednesday during Unpacked in New York. Droid Life also suspects that pre-orders for the Note 10 and 10+ will open after the event. Samsung already has a reservation page where customers can pre-select their carrier and whether they will be taking advantage of the trade-in credit being offered.

Slide images credit: Droid Life