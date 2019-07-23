Something to look forward to: We’re just over two weeks away from the launch of Samsung’s next flagship, the Galaxy Note 10, which means the usual deluge of leaks is hitting the web. The latest of these shows the two versions of the phone placed side-by-side, illustrating the size difference between the pair

We know that there will be two main versions of the upcoming flagship: the standard 6.3-inch Galaxy Note 10 and the 6.7-inch Galaxy Note 10 Plus (or Pro). There may also be 5G-capable models of both phones. Earlier this month, we got our best look at the Note 10+, which revealed its rear quad-camera setup and central, hole-punch selfie cam.

Now, the prolific and usually reliable leaker Ice Universe has tweeted an image apparently showing both Note 10 phones next to each other. Other than the Plus model’s obvious size difference, they both seem quite similar, but if you look closely, it appears that there are fewer sensors on the front and rear of the standard Note 10.

Galaxy Note10, Note10+ model.

I don't know where the photo comes from, please let me know if you know it. pic.twitter.com/XKA4qLs7yw — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 23, 2019

Ice Universe writes that they don’t know where the photo comes from. In all likelihood, these are dummy units designed so accessory manufacturers can produce their goods in time for the phones’ release. We recently saw dummy unit photos of the 2019 iPhones, showing off the handsets' square rear camera setups.

As we noted at the time, it appears that rumors of a button-free Note 10 won’t come to pass. We’ve also heard that neither phone will have a 3.5mm headphone jack, and only the larger model will have an SD card slot and support 45W fast charging, though you’ll need to buy a separate charger for the latter.