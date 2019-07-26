Why it matters: Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 gets its official unveiling on August 7, but the company is already letting people reserve its next flagship. To encourage more consumers to splash out on the upcoming device, the Korean firm has launched a trade-in program that offers up to $600 off the handset.

First reported by Android Police, you can now sign-up to reserve the Galaxy Note 10 via Samsung’s website. The standard version is expected to cost $1,000, while the Galaxy Note 10+ will reportedly start at $1,200.

To try and encourage more sales, Samsung is offering to discount the Galaxy Note 10 if people send in their current phones. Only handsets from Google, Apple, and Samsung are eligible, but owners of the latest flagships can get $600 credit. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, iPhone XR, XS, XS Max, and X, and the Galaxy S10 line and Note 9 all get the maximum discount.

Those with older devices can also get some money off the Note 10, though the amount varies depending on the age of the phone. But even the original Pixels, iPhone 6S/6S Plus, and Galaxy S7 line will get you $200.

Additionally, Samsung is offering $50 credit for use on its website, which can be put toward eligible devices and accessories. It also says that registering will allow early access to Note 10 color and storage options.

Some of these deals are better than what many trade-in stores offer, and with fewer people than ever before rushing to upgrade to the latest models, it seems like a good idea. But judging from the company’s previous similar deals, you might want to make sure the trade-in device is in workable and relatively good condition.

For a visual comparison between the Note 10 and Note 10+, check out this recent leak.