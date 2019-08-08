Something to look forward to: Now that Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Note 10, smartphone fans are turning their eyes to the next big Android release: the Pixel 4. Google itself has given us a glimpse of what the handset will look like and revealed some of its features. Now, we’ve heard some new rumors about the display and what could be a DSLR-style accessory.

According to 9to5 Google, this information comes from a “reliable source.” It claims that the Pixel 4 will have a 5.7-inch display while the larger Pixel 4 XL will measure 6.3 inches. Both are OLED screens, with the smaller phone being Full HD+ and the larger device boasting a Quad HD+ resolution.

What’s especially interesting is that both handsets are said to feature 90Hz displays, which Google is referring to as “Smooth Display.” We’re seeing more phones these days adopt refresh rates over the usual 60 refreshes per second; the Razer Phone, Razer Phone 2, and Asus ROG Phone 2 all have 120Hz screens, while the first ROG Phone and the One Plus 7 Pro feature 90Hz displays.

The Pixel devices have long been considered some of the best smartphones around when it comes to photography. It looks as if that reputation will continue with the Pixel 4 handsets, which are said to have two rear sensors, one of which is a 12MP snapper with phase-detect auto-focus, meaning it should be great at capturing movement. The other rear sensor is a 16MP telephoto lens.

Additionally, the Pixel 4 will have a 2,800mAh battery, while the larger phone comes with a 3,700mAh version. Both have the same Snapdragon 855 found in the Note 10, boast 6GB of RAM, and will be available with 64GB or 128GB of storage.

Finally, it’s claimed that Google is working on a DSLR-like attachment for the Pixel 4 that will be available as an add-on accessory. We don’t know all the details, but such an extra does sound compelling, assuming it’s real.

Google last month confirmed that the Pixel 4 will have face unlock and radar-based gesture recognition.