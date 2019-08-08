The big picture: Twitter’s admission is par for the course in this day and age. Tech companies, especially those involved in social media, have come under immense scrutiny lately due to lax data collection, privacy and sharing practices – and rightfully so. The matter hit a boiling point with the Cambridge Analytica scandal last year but in all likelihood, will continue for the foreseeable future.

Twitter this week revealed that it may have shared data about you to third party advertising and measurement partners without permission.

In the event you clicked an ad for a mobile app and interacted with said mobile app since May 2018, Twitter may have shared information including your country code, if you engaged with the ad, when you did so and data about the ad without your express permission.

Twitter in a related matter said that since September 2018, it might have also shown you ads based on conclusions reached about the devices you use. The microblogging platform said the data stayed within Twitter and didn’t contain material like e-mail addresses or passwords but still, it happened without consent.

The company said it fixed the issues on August 5 and is still investigating how many users were impacted. “If we discover more information that is useful we will share it,” Twitter added.

Masthead credit: Twitter logo by Tero Vesalainen