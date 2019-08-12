Microsoft isn't the only tech company that is aiming to kill off password-based logins. Google is following suit now, albeit in a limited capacity. As reported by The Verge, the search giant has begun to let Android version 7 (and up) users verify their identity on some Google services (via Chrome) using non-password authentication methods.

The authentication methods currently available will largely mirror the options you have when unlocking your phone. So, the list includes multi-digit PINs, fingerprints, and drawn patterns. Technically, the functionality can only be used to access one Google service for now: Chrome's built-in list of your saved passwords.

However, the key part of this news is the confirmation that there's more to come. Google says that it plans to bring the alternate verification feature to more services in the future -- the functionality already has a dedicated Help page, which backs that claim up.

Though we don't know exactly what other services will get this functionality, the likes of Gmail, G Suite, and perhaps even your personal Google Account settings page all seem like strong candidates. Password logins will still be available even with this feature in place, but these alternate options could prove more convenient and secure in the long run.

If you want to try the new feature for yourself, just visit passwords.google.com using Google Chrome on your Android device -- you should see a pop-up that asks you to verify your identity.