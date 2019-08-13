In brief: Dr. Mario World, a smartphone game based on the classic NES and Game Boy title, has made $1.4 million and seen 7.5 million downloads in its first month following release. While most mobile apps would be very pleased with those figures, they’re much lower than the majority of Nintendo’s other mobile titles.

Back in February, we reported that the Tetris-style Dr. Mario would be reimagined as a smartphone game this summer. Dr. Mario World arrived on Android and iOS on July 10 as a free-to-play title.

Mobile market analyst firm Sensor Tower reports that Nintendo’s game is doing well compared to other puzzle titles based on licensed properties. Revenue during the first month was 40 percent greater than Snoopy Pop+, and Dr. Mario World also managed to gain 57 percent more downloads than Family Guy Freakin Mobile Game, another IP-based puzzler, though that game grossed $900,000 more than Nintendo’s offering.

In the context of Nintendo’s other mobile games, however, Dr. Mario World’s first month hasn’t exactly been a success. It made much less money than those games—the previous lowest was animal crossing, which still made $13.6 million in its first month. It’s the same story for installs, with Dragalia Lost being the only exception. While Dr. Mario World did pass that title by 5.8 million installs, Dragalia Lost was only available in five markets at launch, and still generated a lot more revenue.

Japan and the US led the way when it came to Dr. Mario World spending and installations. $770,000 came from the Asian nation during the first month, and there were 1.4 million installs. The US, meanwhile, was responsible for $462,000 in spending and 2.6 million downloads.