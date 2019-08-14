What just happened? Almost a year since founder Pete Lau said OnePlus would be entering the smart TV market, the company has now revealed this upcoming product’s name. In what must be considered an inspired choice, the television will be called the OnePlus TV.

Soon after Lau announced plans for the TV, OnePlus launched a competition asking members of the public to choose a name for its product—“something better than the OnePlus TV,” I suggested at the time. It seems I’ll never win any TV-naming competitions myself, as that’s the name the company ultimately decided was best.

In all fairness, this does align with the simple naming system OnePlus uses for its smartphones. “We believe there’s no other name that can best represent our value, vision and pride than naming it with our own brand,” a community representative wrote on the company forums.

OnePlus also revealed the logo design, which consists of the OnePlus logo next to the word “TV.” The company said this was “inspired by classic geometric progression, which can be seen from so many classic art forms, such the ancient Hindu symbol, the mandala, and the famous ancient Greek temple.”

At the time of the TV’s announcement, Lau said he wanted it to include an AI assistant and a built-in camera. He added that the goal is to use the TV as a "clean, efficient, and smart" hub for your smart home.

Little else is known about the OnePlus TV, though a recent filing with the Bluetooth SIG suggests it’ll feature LED panels ranging between 43 inches and 75 inches. With a rumored September launch date, we might find out more at the upcoming IFA conference in Berlin.